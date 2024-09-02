Autopsies show drowning as the cause of death for a US banker and wife in super yacht sinking

MILAN (AP) — Authorities say the first autopsies of victims of the Bayesian super yacht sinking off Sicily show drowning as the cause of death. U.S. lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda were among seven people who died when the Bayesian sank in a sudden, violent storm on Aug. 19. The autopsies were carried out by coroners designated by Palermo prosecutors, who confirmed the results Monday. Autopsies are planned Wednesday on the bodies of Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley’s London-based investment banking subsidiary, and his wife, Judy. They are pending for the remaining three victims, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.