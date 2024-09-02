Florida man sentenced for attacking Jewish teens

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to attacking four Jewish teenagers walking along a road while dressed for a religious holiday in 2022. Noah Amato, a 19-year-old Ponte Vedra man, was sentenced for aggravated battery and carrying a concealed firearm in the October 2022 attack. His sentence also covers a no contest plea to fleeing police and reckless driving in 2023. Investigators say Amato shouted a slur at Jewish teenagers who were celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ponte Vedra Beach. Amato hit one of the teenagers with a handgun in the face and fired the gun near the teenager’s head, leaving facial burns.

