Atlanta mayor proposes $60M to house the homeless

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor wants the city to spend an additional $60 million to house homeless residents. If the City Council approves it, officials plan to use a combination of public and private funding to build permanent affordable housing and rapid rehousing units with supportive services. The lodgings would be developed in conjunction with the housing nonprofit Partners for Home. Under the mayor’s proposal, the organization also would receive $10 million from a local foundation. The organization’s CEO said even more money than that is needed to keep up with the city’s influx of homeless people. Mayor Andre Dickens says he hopes to build 700 affordable units by 2025.

