Browns sign 20-year stadium rights deal with Huntington Bank as they position for possible new home

CLEVELAND (AP) — As they position themselves for a possible new domed stadium, the Cleveland Browns are renaming their current one. The NFL team announced a 20-year agreement with Huntington National Bank, a partnership that includes naming rights. Cleveland’s lakefront stadium will now be called Huntington Bank Field. The Browns open the 2024 season at home on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The new partnership comes as team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam consider moving the team out of downtown and into a domed stadium. The team recently unveiled plans for a $2.4 billion dome to be built in Brook Park, Ohio. The team’s lease at its current stadium expires after the 2028 season.

