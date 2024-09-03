Colombian truckers block highways in main cities in protest over increases in fuel prices

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Thousands of Colombians have been forced to walk to work as truckers in major cities blocked highways to protest a recent increase in the price of diesel fuel. Truckers unions in the country have said that plans by the government to eliminate diesel fuel subsidies would put their businesses on the edge of bankruptcy. The administration of left-wing President Gustavo Petro argues it must phase out subsidies to cut a growing budget deficit and direct more funds towards education and health. The truckers protest took place Tuesday.

