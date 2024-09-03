Inmate awaiting execution says South Carolina didn’t share enough about lethal injection drug

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawyers for the South Carolina inmate scheduled to be put to death later this month say state prison officials didn’t provide enough information about the drug to decide whether he wants to die by lethal injection. Freddie Owens’ attorneys want prison administrators to provide the actual report from state scientists who tested the sedative pentobarbital. The state provided just a summary that said the drug is stable, pure and potent enough to kill. They say the names of the scientists who tested the drug can be redacted under the shield law. Owens is scheduled to be put to death Sept. 20 for shooting a Greenville convenience store clerk in the head during a 1997 robbery.

