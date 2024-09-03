Man arrested at Trump rally in Pennsylvania wanted to hang a protest banner, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man arrested last week at a Pennsylvania rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump does not believe in Trump’s policies and hoped to hang a banner in protest. Johnstown’s police chief said Tuesday investigators don’t know what the banner made from a bed sheet said because arena staff apparently discarded it. Thirty-six-year-old Stephen Weiss of Pittsburgh is charged with multiple misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was taken into custody at Friday’s Trump rally and released after being questioned by the Secret Service. Weiss declined comment when reached by phone on Tuesday. He says he’s seeking legal advice.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.