Suspect arrested in killing of gymnastics champion at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a national gymnastics champion in an apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus. Whitewater police say Kara Welsh, a 21-year-old student at the school, was killed Friday and the 23-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene that night. Police say Welsh and the man knew each other and that she was shot after they were involved in an altercation. Welsh was from Plainfield, Illinois. She was a member of the Warhawk gymnastics team and she took the individual national title on vault at the NCAA Division III championships last year.

