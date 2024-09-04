After the king’s endorsement, Thailand has a new Cabinet but with some familiar faces

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has new a Cabinet after King Maha Vajiralongkorn approved the appointment of 35 members to serve under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Paetongtarn took office on Aug. 16, after her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin was forced out of office by a court ruling that he had violated an ethics law by appointing a Cabinet member with a criminal record. She is the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted by a military coup in 2006, and who remains politically influential. Paetongtarn is leader of the Pheu Thai Party, which took power after last year’s general election. The new Cabinet is substantially the same as Srettha’s, with five of the deputy prime ministers retaining their jobs.

