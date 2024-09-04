Donald Trump’s campaign reports raising $130 million in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign says that it brought in $130 million in August. Trump’s campaign says that 98% of that figure came in the form of donations under $200. The fundraising release comes as the general election battle between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris hits its stride and enters what would ordinarily feel like the closing stretch of a campaign. It was just over six weeks ago that President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid, and Harris went from his running mate to the Democratic nominee herself. Harris’ campaign hasn’t released her August figures but has said she raised $540 million in her campaign’s first five weeks.

