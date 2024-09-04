James Workman Middle School addresses safety concerns following multiple fights

Administrators at James Workman Middle School are addressing safety concerns on campus following a recent string of fights involving students since the new school year began on August 7.

Jamie Avena, whose sixth grade daughter is a student at the school, reached out to News Channel 3 after writing a letter to the superintendent at Palm Springs Unified School District.

In the letter, Avena noted a meeting she had with the school's principal about the "frequent fights (with teachers present, threats, constant drama and intimidation, and voice messages sent in text." The mother went on to inquire about what steps would be taken by administrators and staff at James Workman Middle School to address the problems.

News Channel 3 is speaking with the school's principal and getting answers. Tune in at 6:00 p.m. for the full report.