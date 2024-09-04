Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sues to remove himself from Wisconsin’s presidential ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin trying to get his name removed from the battleground state’s presidential ballot after the state elections commission voted to keep him on it. Kennedy suspended his campaign in August and endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump. Kennedy also filed a lawsuit in neighboring Michigan, attempting to get off the ballot, but a judge ruled Tuesday that he must remain. He filed another lawsuit in North Carolina on Friday. Kennedy filed the Wisconsin lawsuit on Tuesday, arguing that third party candidates are discriminated against because state law treats Republicans and Democrats running for president differently.

