Small, harmless asteroid burns up in Earth’s atmosphere over the Philippines

NEW YORK (AP) — NASA says a small, harmless asteroid has burned up in Earth’s atmosphere. The asteroid dubbed 2024 RW1 was spotted by astronomers in Arizona on Wednesday and disintegrated several hours later over the coast of the Philippines. Asteroids of this size hurtle toward Earth about every two weeks, but experts say this space rock is only the ninth to have been spotted before coming apart. The asteroid was discovered through the Catalina Sky Survey, which is run by the University of Arizona and funded by NASA.

