Van Zweden earned $1.5M as New York Philharmonic music director in 2022-23

NEW YORK (AP) — Music director Jaap van Zweden earned just over $1.5 million from the New York Philharmonic in the fiscal year ending in August 2023, and Deborah Borda received slightly more than $1.7 million in her final season as CEO. The Philharmonic has released its 2022 tax return, covering its first season back at David Geffen Hall following a $550 million renovation. Ticket revenue rebounded to $29.76 million from $11.18 million in the prior fiscal year, when the orchestra presented a shortened schedule at several venues around New York City.

