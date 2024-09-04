Workers at General Motors joint venture battery plant in Tennessee unionize and will get pay raise

DETROIT (AP) — About 1,000 workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, will get big pay raises now that they have joined the United Auto Workers union. The UAW says in a statement that GM and LG Energy Solution of Korea agreed to recognize the union after a majority of workers signed cards saying they wanted to join. The companies jointly run the factory. Both sides will bargain over local contract provisions, but worker pay and other details will fall under the UAW national contract negotiated last fall, the union said. Starting pay was $20 per hour, but it will rise to a minimum of $27.72. Over three years, minimum production worker pay will go to $30.88, the contract says.

