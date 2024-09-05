3 dead after Legionnaire’s disease outbreak at upstate New York assisted living facility

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say three people who tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease have died after an outbreak at an assisted living facility in upstate New York. Albany County health officials became aware of a cluster of cases at Peregrine Senior Living at Shaker in Albany on Friday. County officials say 10 people tested positive for the disease, including the three people who died. Two of the people who died were hospitalized for other health issues. Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by inhaling small water droplets containing legionella bacteria.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.