Atlantic City’s top casino underpaid its online gambling taxes by $1.1M, regulators say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators say Atlantic City’s top-performing casino, the Borgata, underpaid some of its internet gambling taxes twice by taking almost $15 million more in credits than it was entitled to. That led the casino to pay $1.1 million less than it should have. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement ordered the Borgata to pay the full amount of taxes due, with penalties and interest totaling $1.3 million, along with a $75,000 civil penalty. The Borgata declined to comment Thursday. The matter involved deductions from gross revenue totals that casinos can make for some free play given to customers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.