News Channel 3 was tracking a brush fire that broke out in Highland around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was mapped at 172 acres, and was said to be growing, with zero percent containment.

The San Bernardino National Forest reported the blaze spread into the nearby woods.

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, there were no evacuation orders.

