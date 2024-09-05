Massachusetts driver who repeatedly hit an Asian American man gets 18 months in prison

BOSTON (AP) — A white Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening to kill a group of Asian Americans and repeatedly hitting one of them with his car. John Sullivan was sentenced Wednesday in federal court after pleading guilty in April to a federal hate crime. Sullivan is in his late 70s and had encountered a group of Asian Americans at a post office in Quincy in 2022. He first yelled “go back to China” and threatened to kill them before repeatedly hitting one of them with his car. Sullivan’s defense attorney argued that his client should not be judged solely on this one act.

