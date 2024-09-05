US Open: The spray that caused Jannik Sinner’s failed drug tests has ‘DOPING’ warning

ROME (AP) — The word “DOPING” is printed in all caps inside a red circle with a slash through it on the box containing the over-the-counter spray sold in Italy that caused No. 1-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner to fail two drug tests in March. He was exonerated in the case and will play in the U.S. Open semifinals Friday. Trofodermin contains the anabolic steroid Clostebol and is available without a prescription in Sinner’s home country. The product is meant for treating cuts and scrapes. It contains an underlined doping warning on the medication guide that comes inside the box. A small spray can of Trofodermin was purchased for $16 at a Rome pharmacy by an Associated Press reporter.

