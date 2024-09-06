Italy’s culture minister resigns after admitting an affair with a ministry consultant

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s culture minister has resigned, days after tearfully acknowledging an affair with a ministry consultant that embarrassed Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government. After standing by him for nearly two weeks as the scandal brewed, Meloni accepted the resignation of Gennaro Sangiuliano, calling him “an honest man.” Beyond the affair, the scandal included speculation that the consultant had had access to sensitive government documents pertaining to an upcoming G-7 culture ministers meeting. Sangiuliano told RAI state TV on Wednesday that the consultant had never had access to sensitive material. He tearfully apologized to his wife, and to Meloni for embarrasing her government.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.