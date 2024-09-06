Man who threatened to kill officers at German police station believed to have extremist motive

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a man armed with a machete has been overwhelmed and arrested after threatening to kill officers at a police station in western Germany. Investigators believe he had an Islamic extremist motive. The 29-year-old Albanian citizen arrived at the police station in the small town of Linz am Rhein at about 2:40 a.m. Friday. Prosecutors said he repeatedly shouted “Allahu akbar” or “God is great” in Arabic and said he wanted to kill police officers. Police officers who were on guard duty locked the police station’s door and the entrance to its interior courtyard. The suspect tried and failed to force them open. Special forces officers were called to the scene and subdued him with a stun gun.

