Oregon authorities identify victims who died in a small plane crash near Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities have identified the three people who died in a small plane crash near Portland. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said the two victims on board the plane were pilot Michael Busher and flight instructor Jacqueline Whitford. The person killed on the ground was Barbara MacDonald. All were in their 70s. According to authorities, the Cessna 421C crashed last Saturday after reporting “controllability issues” during a maintenance test flight. The plane went down in the city of Fairview, 30 minutes east of downtown Portland. It crashed into a row of townhomes, destroying three of them. The sheriff’s office said MacDonald was a resident of the townhomes.

