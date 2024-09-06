Police say the gunman killed in Munich had fired at the Israeli Consulate

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say the gunman killed by police in Munich fired shots at the Israeli Consulate and at a museum on the city’s Nazi-era history before the fatal shootout with officers. An official in neighboring Austria, his home country, said Friday he bought his gun from a weapons collector the day before the attack. The suspect, an apparently radicalized 18-year-old Austrian with Bosnian roots who was carrying a decades-old Swiss military gun with a bayonet attached, died at the scene after the shootout on Thursday morning. German prosecutors and police said Thursday they believed he was planning to attack the consulate on the anniversary of the attack on the Israeli delegation at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.