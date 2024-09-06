Skip to Content
News

Tourists helicoptered down from Swiss mountain resort after mudslide cuts off road access

By
New
Published 12:43 PM

GENEVA (AP) — Helicopter crews ferried down scores of tourists stranded atop of one of Switzerland’s most popular mountain resorts on Friday after a mudslide a day earlier cut off road access until next week. Teams from Air Zermatt rescue and helicopter service led the operation to evacuate the tourists caught at the Saas Fee resort in the southern Valais region. Authorities said a downpour overnight Wednesday to Thursday caused several rivers in the Saas Valley to overflow their banks between Stalden and Saas-Balen.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content