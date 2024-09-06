Tourists helicoptered down from Swiss mountain resort after mudslide cuts off road access
GENEVA (AP) — Helicopter crews ferried down scores of tourists stranded atop of one of Switzerland’s most popular mountain resorts on Friday after a mudslide a day earlier cut off road access until next week. Teams from Air Zermatt rescue and helicopter service led the operation to evacuate the tourists caught at the Saas Fee resort in the southern Valais region. Authorities said a downpour overnight Wednesday to Thursday caused several rivers in the Saas Valley to overflow their banks between Stalden and Saas-Balen.