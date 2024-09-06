What to Stream: ‘Civil War,’ Snow Patrol, ‘How to Die Alone,’ Sylvester Stallone and ‘Uglies’

Sylvester Stallone’s second season of “Tulsa King” and Snow Patrol’s first new album in seven years are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. Hallmark launches a streaming service called Hallmark+ with two new original series, the scripted drama “The Chicken Sisters” and the unscripted series “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert.” Also, Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin star in the new drama for Starz called “Three Women” and Joey King stars in Netflix’s adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s “Uglies.” Plus, Natasha Rothwell of “Insecure” and “The White Lotus” fame created and stars in a new heartfelt comedy for Hulu called “How to Die Alone.”

