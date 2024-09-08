A blockbuster Chinese video game sparks debate on sexism in the nation’s gaming industry

WASHINGTON (AP) — A blockbuster new Chinese video game is smashing records. “Black Myth: Wukong” drew millions of players within hours of its launch in August and is being hailed as a milestone in China’s gaming industry. It drew praise and pride for its compelling plot and beautiful graphics but also set off a heated debate over sexism in Chinese gaming. United Kingdom-based organization Women in Games found that, despite making up almost half of the gamers globally, women made up only about 22% of the gaming industry workforce in 2020. Some gamers are using the release of “Black Myth” as an opportunity to shine a light on sexism in the industry.

