Opposition candidate burst into Venezuelan politics just months before being chased into exile

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — For millions of Venezuelans, Edmundo González was the undisputed winner of the country’s July 28 presidential election. But on Sunday, he joined the swelling ranks of once-prominent government opponents who have fled into exile, leaving his political future uncertain and tightening Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power. The former presidential candidate arrived in Spain after being granted safe passage by Maduro’s government. His surprise departure came just days after Maduro’s government ordered his arrest. González, who is 75, burst onto Venezuela’s political scene less than five months ago after opposition powerhouse María Corina Machado was barred from running and a handpicked substitute was also blocked.

