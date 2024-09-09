A capsule has been propelled through a hyperloop test tube in a step forward for the transit system

VEENDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Hyperloop has achieved significant liftoff in the northern Netherlands. Hyperloop is a new form of mass transit involving capsules whizzing on magnetic fields through depressurized tubes, A company involved in developing the high-speed transit system once promoted by Elon Musk said Monday that a test vehicle was levitated and zipped through a tube at a testing facility. Marinus van der Meijs of hyperloop company Hardt said the test levitated the vehicle and turned on its guidance propulsion systems. Musk first proposed the idea more than a decade ago. He suggested that it could shuttle passengers the nearly 400 miles or 645 kilometers between Los Angeles and San Francisco in 30 minutes.

