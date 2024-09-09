A former NYC school food chief is sentenced to 2 years in a tainted chicken bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of food services for New York City public schools has been sentenced to two years in prison for a bribery scandal that resulted in children being served chicken tenders contaminated with metal and bone. Eric Goldstein was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court on Monday along with three men who ran a vendor that had contracted with the city to provide school food — Blaine Iler, Michael Turley and Brian Twomey. Iler was sentenced to one year and a $10,000 fine, Turley to 15 months and Twomey to 15 months and a $10,000 fine. Messages seeking comment were sent to attorneys for all four men.

