A Tanzanian opposition official is found dead with signs of beating and acid attack

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s most prominent opposition party says an official who went missing last week has been found dead with signs of beatings and acid poured on his face. President Samia Suluhu Hassan quickly condemned the killing in a statement posted on X and said her administration does not condone such acts. She has has loosened past restrictions on the opposition in the East African nation. The opposition wants an independent investigation. Some opposition figures in recent days have been detained and released without charge as they planned a political rally — an act banned by the previous administration but later allowed by Hassan.

