A timeline of recent British royal events

LONDON (AP) — It has been a difficult few months for Britain’s royal family. Both Kate, Princess of Wales, and King Charles III have been treated for cancer. Kate announced Monday that she has completed chemotherapy treatment for cancer and plans to return to some public duties. In a video statement, 42-year-old Kate said “the last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.” But she also said she had “a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.” Charles, who is 75, has been easing back into public engagements since April following a three-month break to focus on his treatment and recuperation. He plans to travel to Australia next month.

