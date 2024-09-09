Air quality concerns grow due to smoky conditions from wildfire in San Bernardino County

Poor air quality has prompted the South Coast AQMD to extend the Wildfire Smoke Advisories in effect until Monday 11:59 PM. for parts of San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, and Los Angeles Counties.

The decision is in response to two wildfires in the region. The Line Fire, between Highland and Running Springs, has burned more than 20,000 acres and is 3% contained. The Roblar Fire burning in Camp Pendleton has burned 950 acres and is 20% contained.

Air Quality Index (AQI) levels have measured between Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups and Hazardous in areas including San Bernardino, Crestline, Fontana, Los Angeles, Ontario, Riverside, Big Bear, and Lake Elsinore. AQI levels may reach the Unhealthy or higher AQI category on Sunday and Monday in large parts of the South Coast Air Basin from high levels of ozone (smog) due to the ongoing heat wave.

Residents where air quality is poor are advised to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or by seeking immediate shelter, avoid vigorous physical activity, run their air conditioning and/or air purifiers.

In addition, it’s best to avoid using swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air. Residents should also avoid burning wood in their fireplaces or firepits. And, if they absolutely must be outside, a properly fit N95 mask or P100 respirator may provide some protection.

Residents can check their air quality in real time by downloading the South Coast AQMD App available in English and Spanish, or by viewing the AQI map found at the bottom of our homepage at www.AQMD.gov.

News Channel 3 is speaking with a local doctor about the health impacts and mitigation efforts related to poor air quality from wildfires.

Tune in tonight at 6:00 p.m. for the full report.