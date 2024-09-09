Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault

TORONTO (AP) — Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced in a Toronto courtroom to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting four women. The judge Monday called the 83-year-old a “sexual predator.” Justice Robert Goldstein said Nygard showed no empathy for his victims. The judge said an aggravating factor was the fact that one of the victims was just 16 years old at the time. Nygard was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault in November but acquitted of a fifth count as well as one of forcible confinement. He faces separate sexual assault and sex trafficking charges in Montreal, Winnipeg and the U.S. Nygard has denied all allegations against him.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.