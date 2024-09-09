Francis will be only the second pope to visit Singapore, one of the wealthiest nations

SINGAPORE (AP) — When Pope Francis arrives Wednesday in Asia’s financial powerhouse Singapore for the last leg of a four-nation tour, he is expected to bring his message of unity and hope to one of the world’s richest nations. The 11-day trip, which earlier took him to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and East Timor, is the longest for the 87-year-old pontiff since becoming head of the Catholic Church in 2013. Francis will be the second pope to visit Singapore, after a five-hour stopover by the late John Paul II in 1986.

