Military dogs receive army ranks as Poland recognizes their service in protecting human life

NOWY DWOR MAZOWIECKI, Poland (AP) — Polish army dogs are being bestowed with military ranks as part of a new program aimed at honoring their service in the armed forces. A ceremony on Friday came after the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army decided last year that service dogs would get military ranks from private to sergeant. The move has been welcomed by their handlers. The dogs are primarily used to detect explosives, a job valued for its essential role in protecting human life. The dogs honored Friday belong to the 2nd Mazovian Engineer Regiment, which was the first unit of Poland’s armed forces to introduce dogs into service.

