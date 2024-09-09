Palestinians’ UN proposal demands Israel leave Gaza and the West Bank in 6 months

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians have circulated a draft U.N. resolution demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the West Bank within six months. The AP obtained the proposed General Assembly resolution. It follows a July ruling by the top United Nations court that said Israel’s presence in the Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end. Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon denounced the draft resolution, called for it to be rejected and described it as a “reward for terrorism.” The Palestinian draft resolution, if adopted, would not be legally binding. It demands that Israel comply with international law, including by immediately withdrawing all military forces from the territories.

