Pitt fires athletic director Heather Lyke months before her contract was set to expire

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh has fired athletic director Heather Lyke, a somewhat surprising move that came a few months before Lyke’s contract expired. Pitt chancellor Joan Gabel thanked Lyke on Monday for her leadership but noted she felt it was time for the athletic department to have a “new vision.” Lyke arrived at Pitt in 2017 and helped the Panthers start to find their footing in the Atlantic Coast Conference after treading water in their initial years after leaving the Big East. Jennifer Tuscano will serve as interim athletic director while the university searches for Lyke’s replacement.

