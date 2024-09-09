Police are questioning Florida voters about signing an abortion rights ballot petition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — State police are showing up at Florida voters’ homes to question them about signing a petition to get an abortion rights amendment on the ballot in November. And a Florida state health care agency has launched a new website targeting the ballot initiative. Critics say they’re the latest efforts by Florida’s Republican elected officials to leverage state resources to try to block the measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the moves during a Monday press conference. He said both are aimed at making sure November’s vote is fair.

