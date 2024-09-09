Police in Guinea-Bissau seize nearly 3 tons of cocaine on plane from Venezuela
Associated Press
BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — Police in Guinea-Bissau have seized 2.6 tons of cocaine from a plane that arrived from Venezuela in the West African country’s capital, Bissau, over the weekend. Judicial police said Monday that agents confiscated 78 bales of drugs that were smuggled in on a Gulfstream IV aircraft during a raid on Saturday afternoon at Bissau’s Osvaldo Vieira International Airport. The crew of five, which included two Mexican nationals and citizens of Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil, were arrested, including the pilot. Cocaine seizures are becoming increasingly common in West Africa.