Scouts install ‘reflecing bench’ on top of Cross Hike in Palm Desert

A group of scouts and other volunteers helped local Eagle Scout candidate Andrew Nelson install a "reflecting bench" on the top of the popular "Cross Hike" in Palm Desert over the weekend.

The scouts carried the bench, which weighed over 200 pounds, up the trail. It took about five hours to install.

The bench is designed to provide an opportunity for introspection, overlooking one of the Coachella Valley's favorite views.

It should take a few days for the concrete to harden before it is ready for the community to use.

