Talking about death can be tricky. Here’s how to start the conversation

NEW YORK (AP) — Talking about death is never easy, but doing so early can help families prepare. Experts recommend starting off by asking what matters most to their loved one such as what song they might want played at their funeral, or where they’d like to be buried. Remind them that it’s about honoring them exactly as they want to be honored. Where possible, keep things light. Conversations about death can be heavy, but they don’t have to be. Experts say conversations about death go over easier when they come from someone you trust.

