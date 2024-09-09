The EU buys too much defense equipment abroad, especially from the US, a major report says

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries are buying too much of their defense equipment abroad, much of it U.S.-made, and failing to invest in joint military projects, a landmark report is warning. The report comes as the EU struggles to find enough weapons and ammunition to help Ukraine survive the full-scale Russian invasion. Monday’s report, drafted by former Italian prime minister and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, says that “Europe is wasting its common resources.” It notes that between mid-2022 and mid-2023, 63% of all EU defense orders were placed with U.S. companies, and a further 15% with other non-EU suppliers. Last week, the Netherlands joined a list of EU members ordering big-budget U.S.-made F-35 warplanes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.