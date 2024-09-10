A wrongful death settlement doesn’t end an investigation into a toddler’s disappearance

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A settlement resulting in the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit hasn’t ended a criminal investigation into a toddler’s disappearance in Maine. Trista Reynolds, the mother of Ayla Reynolds, reached a settlement that brought her civil lawsuit against the girl’s father, Justin DiPietro, and his sister and mother to a conclusion last month. Terms were not disclosed. Ayla’s disappearance in December 2011 became the state’s largest and most expensive criminal investigation. Justin DiPietro has maintained his innocence, but investigators cast doubt on his claim that she was abducted.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.