Captain of migrant boat tragedy in Senegal turns himself in as death toll rises to 26

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Local authorities say the captain of a migrant boat that capsized off Senegal over the weekend has been arrested as the death toll rises to 26. In recent years, the number of migrants leaving West Africa through Senegal has surged, with many fleeing conflict, poverty and the lack of job opportunities. Most head to Spain’s Canary Islands. Since the beginning of the year, more than 22,300 people have landed on the Spanish archipelago, 126% more than the same period last year, according to statistics released by Spain’s Interior Ministry.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.