Skip to Content
News

Firefighters work to contain a two-house structure fire in Desert Hot Springs

By
today at 6:50 AM
Published 6:27 AM

Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Desert Hot Springs that started around 5:30 early Tuesday Morning.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department says a two-house structure caught fire and Cal Fire is on the scene.

Police in the city are providing traffic and crowd control in the area of Estrella Avenue.

A News Channel Three crew is on the scene and will provide the latest on the fire in a live report at 6:30 a.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Clarissa Ayala

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content