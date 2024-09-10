Firefighters work to contain a two-house structure fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Desert Hot Springs that started around 5:30 early Tuesday Morning.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department says a two-house structure caught fire and Cal Fire is on the scene.

Police in the city are providing traffic and crowd control in the area of Estrella Avenue.

A News Channel Three crew is on the scene and will provide the latest on the fire in a live report at 6:30 a.m.