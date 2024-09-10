Police investigate stabbing at apartment complex in downtown Palm Springs
Police are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex in downtown Palm Springs.
Palm Springs police officers have been out at an apartment complex near El Segundo and E Arenas Road since 5:30 a.m.
Some officers were still at the scene at 11:30 a.m., News Channel 3 crew confirmed at the scene.
Details were limited for several hours as officers weren't able to "get a clear answer from the party involved to determine what occurred," PSPD spokesperson Lt. Gustavo Araiza said.
Araiza said the victim is in stable condition. There is no word on a possible suspect as of Tuesday afternoon.
