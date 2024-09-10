Russia begins massive naval drills together with China

The Russian military has launched massive naval and air drills spanning across both hemispheres and including China in joint maneuvers. Russia’s Defense Ministry says the “Ocean-24” exercise spans the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas and involves over 400 war ships, submarines and support vessels, more than 120 planes and helicopters and over 90,000 troops. The maneuvers will continue through Sept. 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the war games are the largest of their kind in three decades. China confirmed its participation on Monday, saying the two countries’ navies would cruise together in Pacific, but gave no details.

