DA who oversaw abandoned prosecution of Colorado man in wife’s death should be disbarred, panel says

DENVER (AP) — State regulators have ruled that a district attorney who brought charges that were ultimately dismissed against a Colorado man accused of killing his wife should no longer be allowed to work as a lawyer, finding that her mismanagement of the case resulted in the prosecution “running aground.” A disciplinary panel issued the 2-1 ruling Tuesday to disbar 11th District Attorney Linda Stanley, who prosecuted Barry Morphew in the death of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Stanley’s lawyer, Steven Jensen, said they were considering appealing the ruling, noting that one dissenting member of the panel said Stanley should be suspended rather than disbarred.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.