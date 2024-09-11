Experts to review 7 murder cases handled by Minnesota medical examiner accused of false testimony

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Minnesota medical examiner with a history of delivering false or misleading reports may have mishandled at least seven murder cases in which his testimony helped send people to prison. The cases were handled by Dr. Michael McGee. McGee is a former Ramsey County medical examiner who prosecutors say performed autopsies on cases from 1985 to 2019. A joint team of lawyers and medical experts will determine whether convictions and long sentences built around McGee’s work should be overturned or reduced. Their deep dive into McGee’s history began in the fall of 2021 after a federal judge said McGee provided misleading testimony in the trial of a man convicted of murdering a North Dakota college student.

